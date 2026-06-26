'No Indication' Update on Caitlin Clark's Injury Comes at Good Time for Fever
The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark for Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. The injury comes after Clark was disgustingly fouled by Alyssa Thomas during their last game. Thomas, who wasn't assessed a foul during the contest, was later given a flagrant 2 and suspended for one game.
Clark was ruled out with a back injury by head coach Stephanie White.
White mentioned that there's "no indication" on how long Clark will be out, but while the injury is a minor setback, Indiana will have a full week in between games to get her proper treatment. After Saturday's game, the Fever don't play again until the following Sunday on July 5.
While it's just one game, what does this mean for Indiana going forward? Her ongoing back injury caused her to miss their May 20 game against the Portland Fire, which they actually won 90-73. White will now have to dip into her bench to survive this weekend.
Caitlin Clark's back injury comes at good time for Fever
Injuries are obviously never ideal, especially when it's to the best player on the team. Clark unfortunately had her run with injuries last season, as she appeared in just 13 games. Luckily, she's appeared in 17 so far this year and will play in many more.
With Clark out Saturday, White mentioned that veteran Tyasha Harris will start in her place.
Harris was in the same position during Clark's absence last month, but didn't exactly inspire confidence. In her only start against the Fire, Harris shot 0/6 from the floor in 29 minutes, but was able to dish out 7 assists. She also got into some foul trouble, picking up four in the process.
Fortunately in that one, the Fever had Aliyah Boston (24 points), Kelsey Mitchell (21 points) and Lexie Hull (16 points) step up in a huge way with Clark out. They'll need more of the same on Saturday with LA coming to town.
If Indiana wants to avoid teetering near the .500 mark, they'll need to respond with a huge win without Clark before a week-long break.
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Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever, the WNBA, and Los Angeles Chargers for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.Follow gmengalaxy