Sophie Cunningham's Fever Bench Success Could Lead to Individual Honor

The Indiana Fever have found some solid success over the last several games, but so far, it's landed them in the middle of the standings just over a month into the season. There's plenty of work for them to do in order to climb their way to the top, with one consistent contributor providing reason for optimism.

The Fever have gotten everything they could have hoped for from eighth-year veteran Sophie Cunningham of late. She started in the Fever's opening game against the Dallas Wings due to an early injury to Lexie Hull, but was quickly moved back to a bench role upon Hull's return, and has really thrived since.

The bench shift has never appeared to discourage Cunningham, who has embraced any role she's been needed for - further emphasizing her maturity as a veteran player. Every team needs a player like Cunningham who can turn the momentum of a game on a dime. And she has undoubtedly solidified herself as a vital floor-spacer and clutch shooter for Indiana.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, May 22, 2026, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Golden State Valkyries, 90-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Playing Herself into Sixth Player of the Year Conversation

Cunningham's contributions are quickly placing her name in the conversation for Sixth Player of the Year. This award recognizes the league's most valuable reserve - a player that plays more frequently off the bench than as a starter. Despite facing an early injury (elbow) that forced her to sit out one game, since her return, she's been lights out, all while averaging starter-level minutes (30+ per game).

Cunningham has been the spark in several big moments for Indiana this season, including the final play against the Washington Mystics where she inbounded a strike pass to Caitlin Clark, who then drained the game-winning 31-foot shot.

During their contest against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham sealed the win after they squandered a double-digit lead, draining 11-points in under two minutes to secure their 85-75 victory.

In the Fever's 113-91 blowout win over the Toronto Tempo, Cunningham went nuclear shooting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, which tied her career-high, and she finished the contest with a season-high 24-points.

She's also been a vocal defensive leader for Indiana by encouraging them to play up to their potential. Cunningham undoubtedly thrives under the pressure that comes with playing for the Fever, whether the team's holding a lead or playing from behind.

Sophie Cunningham matched her career-high in threes tonight against the Tempo 💥 pic.twitter.com/EmMwzrdTWo — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 17, 2026

Over the Fever's last four games, Cunningham is 13-of-18 from 3-point range and has been the key support valve for the squad's three All-Stars in Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

It's still early in the season, so Cunningham can still very well play her way back into the starting rotation given her recent explosive production. But as is, Cunningham has been a must-needed option coming off the bench, even if playing starter minutes.

Or as Mitchell previously put it, Cunningham has proven to be the "glue" of the Fever roster—which could result in a future individual honor.