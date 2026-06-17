Caitlin Clark Reclaims Assists Lead, Sophie Cunningham Stays Hot: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever won their fourth straight game in taking care of the Toronto Tempo 113-91. It was a balanced scoring effort for Indiana, but the passing of Caitlin Clark, and the shooting of Sophie Cunningham stood out.

Clark could not find the range from the field, but she certainly found her teammates. The Fever star tweaked her knee early in the contest, but that didn't stop her from aggressively driving the lane. And in the process of probing and dishing, she compiled a season-high 14 assists.

She had led the WNBA in assists per game all season, but fell into second place behind Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury after Indiana's win over the Connecticut Sun. However, she is now back in front, which helped her overcome 5-15 shooting (1-8 from three). Clark did finish with 21 points as she was able to get to the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Cunningham continued her hot shooting that carried over from the Sun game. She scored 11 straight points down the stretch in that one and stayed scorching hot. Cunningham scored 24 points on 8-11 from the field and knocked down 6-7 from deep. She is now 9 for her last 11 from distance.

Kelsey Mitchell, who held herself accountable for some mistakes thus far this season during practice media availability Monday, dropped 27 points, in seemingly effortless fashion.

Aliyah Boston added 18 points and 11 rebounds. The balanced attack was spearheaded by 25 team assists, with Clark leading the charge there.

Fever Defense Keeps Improving

Indiana had the offense rolling, but they keep improving on the other end as well. Since they were blown out by the Portland Fire on May 30, the Fever have shored things up on defense.

They've held opponents to under 84 points per game on average in the six ensuing contests, which includes 106 scored by the Chicago Sky given that win took overtime.

Jun 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Mitchell credited the defensive effort for allowing the offense to thrive afterward, emphasizing that getting stops propels the Fever into a rhythm and affords them the chance to get out into transition.

Of course, everyone knows the Fever truly start rolling when they are able to push the pace and run, and now the team is officially off and running, with a winning streak that they hope to keep building on against Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

The Fever beat the Dream 83-71 in the first meeting between the teams on June 4. They dropped the next game to the New York Liberty before finding their current tempo that continued with the win over Toronto.