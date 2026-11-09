Sophie Cunningham's Popularity Keeps Reaching New Heights in Latest Post

Sophie Cunningham is one of the better known WNBA players currently. Her play on the court is impressive, but it's her presence off of it that makes headlines. Cunningham has become a fan-favorite due to her fiesty attitude and no-filter commentary.

Cunningham has plenty of off-court ventures, including the No Hesitation podcast that she co-hosts with NBA/WNBA skills coach Drew Hanlen. Her latest offseason adventure saw Cunningham at this past weekend's NASCAR race in Homestead-Miami. She gave the starting command for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race, alongside country music singer Cole Swindell.

It was Cunningham's third appearance at a NASCAR race this season, as she was also seen there during the WNBA's break for the FIBA World Cup in the summer. Cunningham rubbed elbows with legendary racer Jeff Gordon, along with Michael Jordan, as she served as a pit road reporter for USA Network.

If that wasn't enough, stand-up comedian Matt Rife performed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday night rocking Cunningham's 'Rebel Red' Fever jersey.

Comedian @mattrife performed tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and came out in a Sophie Cunningham Rebel Edition (red) Indiana Fever jersey. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 9, 2026

Cunningham would put a video of Rife wearing her jersey on her story on Monday morning. She's really everywhere, whether it's during or after the WNBA season.

Cunningham's rise to fame isn't something to be taken lightly, as she gained the most Instagram followers out of any NBA/WNBA player this past season.

Sophie Cunningham reacts to being most-followed NBA/WNBA player from past season

In a post shared by Sportskeeda, it showed that Cunningham gained the most Instagram followers from May to November throughout both the NBA and WNBA.

Sophie Cunningham was overwhelmed with gratitude after seeing Sportskeeda highlight her as the NBA/WNBA player who gained the most Instagram followers! 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lmo4SZsxCN — Sportskeeda Basketball (@Basketball_SK) November 8, 2026

Cunningham gained a whopping 2.9 million followers in that six month timeframe. The graph really puts things into perspective, as she out-gained New York Knicks superstar and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson by nearly 5x the amount.

"I love my fans and family!," Cunningham said regarding her massive following. "I'm praying I represent Jesus and all of us in the best possible way. Let's keep rockin and bringing people together!!"

Cunningham, 30, is set to be a free agent after two years in Indiana. The Fever re-signed her to a $665k contract for the 2026 season. With former general manager Amber Cox now fired, it's interesting to see what will happen regarding Cunningham's future with the Fever.

She averaged 7.9 points in 43 games for Indiana in 2026, mostly off the bench. Cunningham's situation will be one to watch as the WNBA offseason will get rolling very soon.