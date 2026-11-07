Sophie Cunningham Shared Cryptic Instagram Story After U.S. Midterms

Sophie Cunningham, for better or for worse, is one of the most talked about players in the WNBA. Known for her fiesty on-and-off court persona, Cunningham has seen the spotlight shift her way more than ever before once being traded to the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2025 season.

Cunningham and the Fever were bounced from the first round of the WNBA playoffs in late September, capping off a season full of question marks across the board. She appeared in 43 games this past season, averaging 7.9 points on 46/42/85 shooting splits. It was a slight dip from her production the year prior, but still provided a spark off the bench.

One thing about 'Spicy Sophie' is that she's not afraid to speak her mind. During the season, Cunningham made waves about her comments regarding transgender women in women's sports.

"I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," Cunningham told ESPN. "I was asked a question and that's simply what it was. I wasn't trying to make a statement,"

The U.S. midterm elections just took place this past week. WNBA players have been vocal about their support for either side, Cunningham being no different. In an Instagram story, Cunningham reposted an excerpt from entrepreneur Andy Frisella.

It was a longer read, but here's a small part of the message Cunningham shared with her followers: "A culture of personal excellence is the foundation of a great country. There is no election, politician, policy or law that can substitute for that … and the best thing about that is the same behaviors that make you a better American also make your own life better quickly. If we want a better America … It starts with better Americans. There is no other way. Personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion."

Sophie Cunningham responds to backlash after U.S. midterm results

Cunningham received backlash after sharing that to her story. She then followed it up with another story quoting legendary boxer Mike Tyson, which said, "social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, during the game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbrigde Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cunningham, 30, is now set to be a free agent heading into 2027. With the Indiana Fever set to hire new faces to their front office, Cunningham could be on the move once again to a potential third team.