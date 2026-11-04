Sophie Cunningham Admits Growing Fame Has Forced Her to Make One Big Change

Sophie Cunningham is being forced to make some big changes in her life to adjust to her newfound fame.

The WNBA star has been staying busy during the WNBA offseason, making appearances at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, a NASCAR race, and a taping of "Dancing With the Stars."

But her growing popularity has also made it hard for her to enjoy some of the simple things in life, like spending time with her family back at home.

She can't go out anywhere these days without being recognized, and she has now been forced ot hire around-the-clock security.

During the Monday, Nov. 2 episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast with co-host Drew Hanlen, the 30-year-old Indiana Fever star opened up about the downside of her growing popularity.

"The thing that I think a lot of people don't realize is once you get to a certain level of celebrity, you can't live a normal life, and you have to think about it," Cunningham said. "So I've definitely hired security, and they're going to start traveling with me next week, 24/7, and so that's a little different."

Despite the challenges, Cunningham made it clear that she still enjoys interacting with fans.

" I am so willing to take pictures and autographs and do whatever, especially like when you're out in public, you know what you're getting yourself into," she said. "You still kind of want to live a normal life. Right. And I'm not even saying like, I'm the top of the top. I'm just saying like, it's gotten crazy."

Sophie Cunningham Opens Up About the Downside of Fame

Having a security detail trailing her every move will take some getting used to, but Cunningham says she's had to start setting some boundaries for her own well-being.

"So I just spent four days at home, and I didn't even get any good quality time with my parents or my sister or the kids or whatever. And so it has been like a transition to figure out the balance or the boundaries," she told Hanlen. "I would say the boundaries is probably the biggest thing that you have to learn. And so I am."

The basketball star did, however, emphasize that she doesn't want to change how she treats people in public.

She explained that she plans to give fans her best energy when meeting them and will always treat others the way she'd want to be treated.

So if you happen to run into Cunningham in public, chances are she'll greet you with a smile. Just don't take it personally if she passes on an autograph while enjoying some much needed downtime with her loved ones.