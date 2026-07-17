Sophie Cunningham Should Receive This WNBA All-Star Invite

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend includes the three-point contest, which takes place on July 24. The competitors for this contest haven't been announced, but Indiana Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham is more than deserving of a spot.

Cunningham is producing a career-best season from behind the three-point arc. She's currently shooting 43.8% from three-point range, which is the highest percentage of her career and is second-best in the WNBA among qualified players, according to ESPN. Her teammate, Aliyah Boston, is actually highest in the league with a 46.8%, but Cunningham shoots 1.4 more threes per game than her.

The 29-year-old is also 49% from the field overall and 88.9% from the free throw line. While these shouldn't necessarily factor into Cunningham earning a three-point contest invite, it does show that she has been exceptional as a shooter during this 2026 campaign.

Cunningham's three-point stats alone show that she deserves an invite to the three-point contest. And that doesn't even factor in her popularity and penchant for producing viral, memorable moments when she's on the court, which she'd surely find a way to do in the three-point contest.

Therefore, Cunningham (who has never competed in the WNBA All-Star three-point contest before) would likely both get people to tune in to the contest and leave them with something to take away, regardless of how she performs. These factors are more than enough to hopefully earn her a spot.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Caitlin Clark Join Sophie Cunningham at the WNBA Three-Point Contest?

There's a case to be made that the only player who would draw more eyeballs to the WNBA three-point contest is her teammate, Caitlin Clark.

Like Cunningham, Clark has never participated in a WNBA three-point contest before. She was supposed to on the Fever's home court last year, but suffered an injury a few days before All-Star Weekend, which caused her to miss both the three-point contest and the All-Star Game.

Seeing Clark or Cunningham competing at this year's All-Star three-point contest (which is taking place in Chicago) would be awesome for fans. Seeing both competing against each other would be even better.

There's a case to be made that Clark's 32% three-point shooting percentage this season shouldn't warrant an invite to the contest. Yet, there's no question that having her there would generate a ton of interest, and she's still one of the league's best shooters despite this sub-par shooting season to this point.

But even if Clark doesn't get the invite, Cunningham certainly should.