The Indiana Fever Aren't Getting Enough from Lexie Hull

To say Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull has been struggling would be putting it mildly.

Hull, who has been a glue player in the team, has generally made a positive impact through her hustle, grit, defense, and the ability to knock down an outside shot. However, of late, her playing time is becoming hard to justify.

This particularly stood out in an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces, as Hull scored just 1 point in 17 minutes and had 3 turnovers, one of which came when she simply stepped out of bounds on an open shot opportunity.

Hull is averaging only 2.5 points across the team's last four games and 5.5 for the season. No one is expecting her to be a scorer, but those are paltry totals for a starter. Her minutes are down to 19.5 so that contributes, but she is also shooting her lowest percentage from 3 since Caitlin Clark arrived (34.7%). That number isn't abysmal, it's just not good enough for someone who is getting clean looks from the corner due to the attention the team's All-Stars demand.

She's also averaging only 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, so the other areas of the box score are not standing out either.

The one saving grace for Hull statistically is that her On/Off court splits are pretty good. The team has a +7.9 Net Rating with her on the floor, which is about a wash with the +7.4 when she is off. However, she starts the game next to Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, so it would be a real problem if Indiana wasn't a positive in her minutes given who she is often playing next to.

What Do the Fever Do About It?

Jul 31, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to game play against the Portland Fire during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is likely the Fever will give Hull every opportunity to turn things around; however, at some point they need to make a change.

One option is simply starting Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham is an elite three-point threat, but then you lose that scoring punch off the bench. Indiana could also give rookie Raven Johnson a look playing bigger at small forward, but she has had her own struggles of late. Development contract player Bree Hall is another possible candidate who fits the bill.

Given Damiris Dantas is out for the season, the Fever may also be able to bring in a player who is not currently on the roster, like Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who was recently released by the New York Liberty.

Regardless, Hull either needs to step it up or the Fever need to find a solution before the playoffs start. Hull signed a two-year $1.6 million deal in the offseason, and thus far, her production is not in line with a player on that salary, making this an issue that could extend beyond this season.

But for now, the Fever need to figure out how to get something from that position.