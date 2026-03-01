Aliyah Boston Injury Update Raises Concern About USA Status

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston has impressed a lot of people during her time with Phantom BC in the 2026 Unrivaled season.

Boston produced 18.9 points per game for her Phantom BC squad this year, which was the second-most among centers in Unrivaled. And the fact that Boston averaged over one made three-pointer per game and shot 33.3% from behind the arc shows that her game is continuing to grow and develop, which should bode well for the Fever this season (assuming there is a season).

All of this caused the 24-year-old Boston to earn Second Team All-Unrivaled honors alongside Brittney Sykes and Allisha Gray this year. Yet, Fever fans felt like she deserved to be named to the First Team All-Unrivaled squad (which was comprised of Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray.

Aliyah Boston (7 Indiana Fever) is seen before the game on June 22, 2024. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, Boston's Unrivaled snub is not the biggest concern Fever fans have about their star center at the moment. During the final game of Phantom BC's regular season against Rose BC on February 27, Boston appeared to suffer from a lower-leg injury and went back to the locker room. She didn't return for the rest of the game.

While Boston appeared to be in good spirits after her team won, there was still concern about what Boston could be dealing with. And the fact that there was no clear update about the injury's severity also contributed to worries.

Aliyah Boston Injury Update Clouds USA Outlook Ahead of FIBA Tournament

IndyStar's Chloe Peterson provided an update on March 1 with an X post that read, "Aliyah Boston, who left Phantom BC’s last regular season game with injury, has been ruled out for the rest of the Unrivaled season due to a right lower extremity injury.

"Unrivaled only has three days of play left, and did not specify the seriousness of the injury."

Therefore, it's still unknown just how serious this injury is. But the fact that she won't play in Phantom BC's Unrivaled playoff games isn't ideal.

It will be interesting to see what Boston's status is for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, which begins on March 11 and runs through March 17 in Puerto Rico. Boston (along with Caitlin Clark) is on Team USA's roster, but this injury makes it uncertain whether Boston will be able to compete.

Fans will need to keep an eye on any further updates about Boston's injury in the coming days.