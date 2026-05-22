This Factor Could Help Fever Reverse Losing Trend vs Valkyries

The Indiana Fever play the sixth game of their 2026 WNBA regular season on May 22, in what's a home game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State was one of the best stories last season. Given that it was their first year as a WNBA franchise and only being able to build a roster through an expansion draft, most people believed the team would be a bottom-dweller in the WNBA standings.

That's not what happened. The Valkyries finished with a 23-21 record, made the playoffs, and endeared themselves to the entire women's basketball community. They cultivated a passionate fan base and played gritty, collective basketball that was entertaining and rewarding to watch.

Well, it wasn't a rewarding watch for Fever fans. The Valkyries owned the Fever last year, beating them in all three games the two teams played. In fact, none of the games were particularly close, as Golden State beat Indiana by 12, 19, and 11 points, respectively.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (right) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

And while fans might think one reason for this dominance was that Caitlin Clark was sidelined, she was actually active for two of the Fever's three games against the Valkyries last year (despite playing in only 13 games), but still struggled, scoring 10 points in one game and 11 in the other.

Perhaps the Valkyries just have the Fever's number. Then again, Indiana has one thing working in their favor for Friday night's contest, regardless of whether Clark is active.

Fever Well-Positioned Against Valkyries Because of Back-to-Back

Golden State has been in a tough position, per the WNBA's scheduling. They faced the New York Liberty on Thursday evening (which ended with a 87-70 Valkyries win) and now have to face the Fever on Friday. This is one of just three back-to-backs the Valkyries have this season, and it's the one that involves the most travel.

Those who've followed the WNBA (and basketball as a whole) know how grueling the second leg of a back-to-back can be, especially on the road. Therefore, a Fever squad who will we well-rested would appear to be in a great position to finally beat Golden State for the first time in franchise history.

on Fever Fridays we wear red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lvVhr2pa2F — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 22, 2026

Granted, just because the Valkyries might be tired doesn't mean they'll concede this game against Indiana, and the Fever will still need to play well.

But there's no question that tonight's game's scheduling favors the Fever, which could be the advantage they need to finally secure a win against Golden State.