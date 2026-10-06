What Indiana Fever Could Do If Kelsey Mitchell Leaves

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell's exit interview garnered a lot of attention. That's not only because she said she needs to be selfish in her approach to her upcoming free agency, but also due to her comments regarding the "flak" players have to deal with being on Caitlin Clark's team.

The Fever did state bringing back Mitchell is their top priority this offseason, and she has made similar remarks about having to look out for herself on the open market and ultimately returned before. So, Mitchell coming back is still very much on the table. However, the franchise must be prepared for her potential departure, with her status perhaps the biggest question looming over the organization.

Let's be clear, you don't just replace a Kelsey Mitchell. Her scoring ability does not grow on trees and she is unique in her ability to get buckets at high volume while remaining efficient. This goes for on ball creation and in catch and shoot situations. With that said, if she were to leave in free agency, it wouldn't be a death knell.

Mitchell's Salary Could Be Used in Other Ways

Mitchell was the team's highest-paid player in 2026 at $1.4 million. She is sure to receive another supermax deal as a free agent. If Mitchell were to return Indiana would be working on the margins building around her, Clark, and Aliyah Boston. In the event she leaves, that money will be freed up to be spent in other ways.

The most obvious replacement for Mitchell's skillset on the market would be Kelsey Plum, who is also a free agent. But the Fever would be wise to construct the team in a different way should Mitchell depart. It is difficult to put out a top-tier defensive product with an undersized guard next to Clark. The explosive scoring formula has led to success, but is also limiting in a sense.

We don't know what the exact salary cap will be next season, but it should increase from the current figure of $7 million.

Of course, the Fever already have some contract increases on the books. Boston's deal will jump and she will take up about 20% of the cap. Meanwhile, Clark is in line for the same extension Boston signed last season. She could go from making just over $500,000 to over a million. Basically, those two would wash out any cap increase.

However, the money allocated for Mitchell would be mostly open. The Fever could then use that to pursue athleticism, depth, and defense.

This could mean throwing a big offer at forward Awak Kuier from the Dallas Wings. Kuier would help bolster the defense, and provide a big who could both run and space the floor. Indiana could also look at a wing like Rae Burrell of the Los Angeles Sparks, who had a breakout season.

Of course, any player pursued would have to be amenable to the situation as well. Those are just examples of the types of players that would make sense for the Fever to look at.

They should also be scouting internationally and developing internally. Expect rookie Raven Johnson to be retained, and she could be converted into more of a 3 and D type of player than the point guard she was at South Carolina. Makayla Timpson also made strides this season up front. There's no doubt the team will keep her in the fold.

Given the other guaranteed contracts beyond Clark and Boston are Lexie Hull and Monique Billings, two players who disappointed this year and are set to make about $800,000, there won't be much wiggle room to fill out the roster with Mitchell back on a max deal.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't re-sign her, but it does mean the future isn't bleak in the event she decides to move on. The Fever would still have their cornerstones in Clark and Boston, plus a lot more cap space to play with.