3 Biggest Indiana Fever Offseason Questions

The Indiana Fever's 2026 season did not end in the way the franchise or its fan base was hoping.

And because of that, there are plenty of questions the team must address during what's sure to be an eventful and pivotal offseason.

The good news for Indiana is that they already have Aliyah Boston locked down long-term, and Caitlin Clark is under contract and in line for the same max extension Boston received this winter.

Outside of that, there isn't much certainty regarding what the roster or the coaching staff will look like once the 2027 season arrives.

These three questions loom larger than the rest for the Indiana Fever.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts during a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Indiana Fever Offseason Questions Loom Large

1. Will Kelsey Mitchell Re-Sign?

Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has already conveyed that she'll be testing the market this winter.

The Fever's front office has also said it intends to make re-signing Mitchell a priority. And rightly so. But that doesn't mean Mitchell will return.

And her decision is critical because of how it will shape the rest of Indiana's offseason. If she does return, a lot of their available salary will go to her. If not, they'll allocate that money elsewhere and will have to adjust their offensive scheme after losing one of the league's most elite guards.

Mitchell's future is arguably the biggest storyline for the Fever this winter.

2. Will Stephanie White Return as Head Coach?

Stephanie White could not have been praised enough after taking an injury-plagued Fever roster to within one game of the WNBA Finals last season. At that point, her job felt as secure as can be.

A lot can change in a year. White has been criticized a lot for various things throughout 2026, and the team's underwhelming finish falls on the head coach.

Some feel like White should be out right now, and others feel like she deserves one more chance to prove herself. Regardless, her job could be on the line this offseason, and it is something Fever fans will be keeping a close eye on.

3. How Will the Indiana Fever Address Their Other Roster Holes?

Mitchell isn't the only imminent Fever free agent. Sophie Cunningham will also enter free agency, as will Myisha Hines-Allen and Ty Harris.

That's a lot of potential roster turnover. And the Fever will need to atone for their lack of frontcourt depth and perimeter defense, either through trade or free agency.

The Fever won't have the money to sign another star if Kelsey Mitchell returns, and will instead need to find veteran or international players who can make a better impact than this year's crop of players while still staying under the salary cap. That is on top of developing their young players like Raven Johnson.

If Mitchell ends up elsewhere, that will give the Fever much more flexibility to construct their roster with intriguing names. But it would come at the cost of losing a player who just produced one of the best offensive seasons in WNBA history.

Regardless, expect Indiana's front office to be busy this winter.