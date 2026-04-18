Why the Indiana Fever Could Have Internal WNBA MVP Competition

The Indiana Fever kept the core together heading into the 2026 season. And in doing so may have created an internal race for WNBA MVP.

Just last season, it was veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell who represented the Fever in the MVP race in putting up career numbers and being named a finalist for the award. Mitchell scored 20.2 points per contest and led a Fever squad that was decimated by injury within a game of the Finals.

Fast forward to this season and it looks to be a similar story for the Fever. Only this time, there's a strong chance that they'll have more than one player in the MVP discussion, given Mitchell has two superstar teammates who could set the pace for the race all year.

Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fever center Aliyah Boston is looking to have her biggest season yet after putting up career numbers in 2025 that landed her sixth in MVP voting and earned her an All-WNBA second team recognition. She'll enter the first year of her massive new contract, a record-breaking four-year deal worth $6.3 million, looking to put the work she's put in to improve her game on display.

The three-time All-Star is best known for her strong post play but has laid the foundation for expanding her role by extending her range. Boston dominated during her second season of Unrivaled in the offseason. She committed herself to improving her shooting from beyond the arc. Add that to her existing strengths, including her ability to facilitate from the top of the key—a unique trait for a big.

Physically, Boston looks to be in stellar shape, which will only allow her to further thrive running the floor in the Fever's uptempo offense. Defensively, her game doesn't go unnoticed either. She was recognized as Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year and held her own against A'ja Wilson in the WNBA playoffs.

Given the strides Boston has made to add to her already standout game, all signs point to a potential MVP-caliber season ahead.

Caitlin Clark

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last season didn't go the way Caitlin Clark intended after she appeared in only 13 games due to injury. But she already reminded fans of her value in her return to action with Team USA.

She earned MVP in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments after leading Team USA in both points and assists. And of course, in her rookie season with the Fever, she captured All-WNBA first team honors.



Clark points and assist totals figure to be near the top of the league across her third WNBA season as well, and there's no reason to believe she can't take another step forward with a fully healthy campaign. Which is why Clark is running neck-and-neck with last year's MVP, Wilson, in betting markets as the favorite to win the award.

Obviously the championship trophy is what the Fever ultimately want to capture, but their in-house MVP race could be one worth keeping up with along the way.





