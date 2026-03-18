Caitlin Clark’s FIBA MVP Means All Systems Go for Fever

Caitlin Clark's return to the hardwood came complete with an award. Clark was named MVP of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament after leading Team USA in total points and assists.

The Indiana Fever superstar looked sharp after being out of action since July due to injury, showing off her trademark logo threes and brilliant playmaking ability. She completed the run with averages of 11.6 points and 6.4 assists in just over 21 minutes per game, as Team USA finished at 5-0 after defeating Spain.

The performance was impressive given her extended absence and how she was able to stand out next to her fellow star teammates. And Fever fans are surely hoping it is a sign of things to come for the 2026 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark in MVP Form Before Fever Return

Caitlin Clark (17) looks for a pass during a scrimmage | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What made the news around Clark's FIBA MVP honors even better is that the WNBA announced it reached terms on a new collective bargaining agreement with the players' association just hours later—thus meaning the Fever will start the season as scheduled on May 9 against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Of course, before then there is much business for Indiana to attend to. The team will have to determine which players to protect in the upcoming expansion drafts for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, and deal with a free agency period where everyone on the roster outside of Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson will hit the market. And that's before the WNBA Draft itself on April 13 (where the Fever pick 10th).

Therefore it remains to be seen who will be suiting up alongside Clark, as key decisions still need to be made on the likes of Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham.

However, no matter how free agency shakes out, the most important factor is working in the Fever's favor—Clark is healthy and looking like her old self again.

When asked how she was holding up during the recent run, she said, "Feel good. Feel good."

"Obviously, five games in seven days is a true test, and to see where my body is at. But so far, I feel really good," she added after the fourth game of the tournament.

The Fever should be sharing that good feeling with the certainty that Clark will be in uniform for the team this season, perhaps with a WNBA MVP award in her future as well.