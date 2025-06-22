Liberty Reveal Jonquel Jones Injury Timeline

The New York Liberty were dealt some cruel summer news on the season's first day.

The Liberty announced on Saturday that Jonquel Jones, who left Thursday's loss against Phoenix with a right ankle injury, will return to game action in four-to-six weeks but "avoided long-term injury."

Life after Jones begins on Sunday when the Liberty reach the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Storm (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).

Jones, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP previously left June 5's win over Washington with the same injury. She has averaged 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine appearances this season, two of which have been cut short by earlier departures. Jones had just gotten back from the prior injury on Tuesday, which saw her put up a 10-point double-double with a comeback win over Atlanta.

With Jones out, the Liberty (10-2) will likely continue to turn to Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally for extended opportunities, each of whom has spent time in the startling lineup while she has been ailing. New York plays its next four on the road, stopping in Seattle, Golden State, Phoenix, and Atlanta before finally returning to Barclays Center on July 3.

