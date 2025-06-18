Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart Guide Liberty to Dreamy Comeback

BROOKLYN—A nightmarish third for the New York Liberty became a metropolitan dream come true.

Though they won't head back to the championship finale, New York ended its Commissioner's Cup slate on a high note, defeating the Atlanta Dream by an 86-81 final on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Sabrina Ionescu put up 34 points in the win, becoming the second New Yorker to earned back-to-back 30-point games. The other, Breanna Stewart, was right behind her with 23 as the Liberty (10-1) overcame a 17-point deficit to earn the win.

The Liberty complete a mini-homestand on Thursday night when the Phoenix Mercury visit Barclays Center (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).

