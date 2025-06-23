Despite a spirited, shorthanded effort, the New York Liberty couldn't carry a moral victory into the win column.

Down three starters, the Liberty put up a valiant effort but it wasn't enough to avoid their second consecutive loss and third in the last four games, as they dropped an 89-79 decision to the Seattle Storm.

Nneka Ogwumike put up 26 points on a 12-of-17 effort from the field while Skylar Diggins added 20 more. Gabby Williams earned a 12-point, 10-assist double-double as Seattle avenged a season sweep against the defending champion Liberty.

Breanna Stewart did what she could to keep the Liberty in the game in another return to the Pacific Northwest, scoring 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Marine Johannes hit each of her first seven shots from the field to score 17 but was kept off the board in the fourth, which saw the Liberty narrow the deficit to one possession before Seattle pulled away.

New York (10-3) played without Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, Johannes and Rebekah Gardner into the New York lineup for their first starts of the season alongside regulars Stewart and Natasha Cloud. Nyara Sabally stepped in for Jones, who is set to miss at least four weeks with a knee injury.

The Liberty will, at the very least, have some time to recover, as they'll face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night in San Francisco (10 p.m. ET, WWOR).

