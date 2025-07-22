Sky Sign Former Liberty Guard

New York Liberty On SI

One of the New York Liberty's recent champions has found a new opportunity with the Chicago Sky.
May 9, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Marquesha Davis (1) drives past Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) and forward Robyn Parks (21) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Sky's the new limit for former New York Liberty rep Marquesha Davis.

The most recent first-round selection on the Liberty ledgers is on her way to the Windy City, as the Chicago Sky announced her addition on a seven-day hardship contract. Davis was released last week in a prelude to a flurry of moves from the Liberty front office.

Chicago (7-15) is dealing with a serious of injuries as it tries to inch its way back into the WNBA playoff picture: the team, four games behind Las Vegas for the eighth and final playoff spot, knows it'll be without Davis' former New York teammate Courtney Vandersloot for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL while Ariel Atkins (leg) and another former New Yorker, Michaela Onyenwere (knee), will each miss Tuesday's return from All-Star action against Minnesota.

The ailments present a prime opportunity for Davis, who came to the Liberty as the 11th pick of the 2024 draft out of Mississippi. Davis, whose raw skillset has frequently been compared to Sky legend Kahleah Copper, played 31 minutes in nine appearances this season prior to her release and former teammate Jonquel Jones relished the chance that awaits her in the Midwest.

"I think she's going to fit into that [Chicago] system, being able to get downhill, being able to slash," Jones noted as she prepped for her Tuesday night return against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. "I think, defensively, she's going to be able to take her game up to another level, and her athleticism is going to allow her to do that."

"Playing in Chicago, I think she's going to have more opportunities Sometimes that's the main thing, is just getting up here and getting those minutes and getting that experience to allow your game to build your confidence."

