Five Liberty Games to Circle on 2026 Schedule

The New York Liberty and the other 14 teams in the WNBA are still trying to figure out how the new collective bargaining agreement will come about, but the league is preparing as if the season will begin as scheduled.

The league released its schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, and there are a few games in particular that stand out on the Liberty's docket.

Here's a look at the five games fans should keep an eye on the most for the upcoming season.

May 8 vs. Connecticut Sun

The Liberty begin their season inside the Barclays Center when they face off against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun were one of the worst teams in the WNBA this past season, so this could be a good chance for the Liberty to start the season off strong in Chris DeMarco's debut as head coach.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives to the basket while defended by Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow. | John Jones-Imagn Images

May 12 at Portland Fire

After the Liberty hosts their home opener, the team will head out on a three-game road trip. In the second contest during that span, the Liberty will face off against the expansion Portland Fire for the first time.

The first iteration the Fire was around for three seasons from 2000 to 2002, but the franchise folded after just three seasons. Now basketball is back in Portland, and the Liberty will be one of the first opponents at the Moda Center.

June 3 vs. Toronto Tempo

After returning home from two games on the road against Portland, the Liberty will have a 7-game homestand that lasts from May 21 until June 6. The penultimate game during that stretch comes against the other expansion team in the Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo are coached by former Liberty boss Sandy Brondello, which means this will be the first game returning to New York since she was let go earlier in the offseason. The game also marks the first Commissioner's Cup game of the season for the Liberty, which is the league's in-season tournament.

July 12 at Toronto Tempo

The Liberty will visit the Tempo in Montreal at the Bell Center. The Tempo are playing some of their games across Canada, including Vancouver and Montreal. The Liberty will visit the Tempo at their primary home at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in September.

September 23 vs. Atlanta Dream

The final game of the season for the Liberty comes on September 23rd against the Dream. Both the Liberty and Dream were playoff participants last season, so this game could have an impact on the playoff standings.

