Jonquel Jones Set to Make Liberty Return

It's a dream come true for the New York Liberty with the Atlanta Dream visiting.

Jonquel Jones is officially listed as probable for the Tuesday night clash (7 p.m. ET, WWOR) but all signs point to the reigning WNBA Finals MVP returning to action after a two-game absence. Chief among the evidence is head coach Sandy Brondello's declaration that “JJ will be back tomorrow" (h/t Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr).

Jones has missed the last two games after leaving the Liberty's June 5 win in Washington with an ankle injury, landing awkwardly on a first period shot attempt. While she sat, New York handled business on Tuesday at home against Chicago but fell to the Indiana Fever on the road over the weekend.

Nyara Sabally stepped into the starting lineup in Jones' place, posting a combined 19 points, 12 rebound, and five steals in that couple. Despite Sabally's strong effort, New York no doubt missed Jones' prowess, which came up big in a prior narrow win over Indiana on May 24. Amidst a sterling shooting showcase for Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston had an 11-rebound, 10-point double-double.

Jones has picked up where she left off in her third season in New York, averaging a double-double at 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. She and Angel Reese are the only players in the WNBA averaging double-figures in both categories so far this season.

Though the Liberty appear set to get Jones back, they'll continue to work without her fellow starter Leonie Fiebich, who is working with Germany in the ongoing EuroBasket competition.

