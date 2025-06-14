Already shorthanded, the New York Liberty had to deal with a case of Fever on Saturday afternoon.

Caitlin Clark's return was enough to counter a season-best showing from Sabrina Ionescu as the Indiana Fever dealt New York its first loss of the season by a 102-88 final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. New York (9-1) played without Leone Fiebich (international duties) and Jonquel Jones as it endured its first loss of championship defense.

It was a triumphant return for Clark, who returned from a five-game absence to score 32 points (most of its earned on a career-best seven three-pointers), nine assists, and eight rebounds. Ionescu led all scorers with 34 in defeat, setting her season-best on an 11-of-20 tally from the field.

Defensive lapses, however, spelled the Liberty's doom, as they gave up 100 points in a game for the first time since a July 2022 loss to Las Vegas. The streak of 101 games of allowing double figures was the longest in WNBA history, five ahead of the mark set by the late Miami Sol between 2000 and 2002.

The Liberty will look to start a new winning streak on Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Dream in the final game of Commissioner's Cup pool play at Barclays Center (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!