Kenne-Three Burke's Breakout Continues for Liberty

New York Liberty star Kennedy Burke isn't just knocking down threes, she's etching her name in the history books. Burke's hot start has made her one of the most efficient weapons off the bench. In nine games, she is shooting 63.3% from three but for Burke, this moment isn't about stats - it's about opportunity.

“Kennedy Burke became one of only 5 players in WNBA history to shoot 100% from beyond the arc on three or more attempts in consecutive games, joining Catherine Kraayeveld (as the only other Liberty player to do so), Jennifer Azzi, Briann January, and Alysha Clark.” NYL POST-GAME REPORT

Kennedy's breakout sretch is no accident, it's a product of preparation, trust, faith and a green light she's never looked more confident using. Burke's streak of seven made threes over the past two games also tied the Liberty franchise record, joining Nicole Powell, Catherine Kraayeveld, Elena Baranova, and Crystal Robinson as the only players in team history to hit that mark.

From a fluctuating role to a certified spark plug off the bench, Kennedy's emergence has been efficient, and deadly to opponents. Now, she's playing with the poise and confidence of someone who knows they belong.

“Yeah, obviously it was a big learning curve for her last year,” head coach Sandy Brondello said. “She didn’t always get the minutes, but we always believed in her. She was injured a lot, trying to learn a new system and fit into it. But this year, opportunity came, and we poured confidence into her.” Coach Sandy Brondello

Stay Ready, So You Don't Have to Get Ready

Last season, Liberty roster depth made her minutes uncertain - yet she stayed ready. When New York signed Kennedy to a training camp contract, the move flew under the radar. New York's roster was already stacked with proven veterans, all-stars, and international talent. Burke was a depth option who might crack the rotation in spot minutes.

Kennedy was new to the Liberty's system - with injuries and limited minutes the leash was tight.

“It’s mostly a confidence thing,” she added. “Last season, I was new. I was a newbie, so of course, I had my doubts.” Kennedy Burke

Entering this season, Burke was projected to be a consistent rotation piece, filling the void left by forward Kayla Thornton - last year's leader of the NY Liberty bench and close friend of Kennedy. She arrived early to camp, locked in and put in the work with her energy, versatility, and refined shooting stroke.

With Liberty's loaded roster featuring stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart, Kennedy is making the most of her opportunities as the leader on the bench. When her number is called, she is ready and making it nearly impossible to take her off the floor the way she is shooting. She stays ready, confident, and she is taking advantage of every rep while playing through mistakes.

That difference showed clearly in the Liberty's previous win over Indiana - a team they're set to face again this Saturday.

“She’s playing freely,” Brondello said. “She made a few mistakes when I first put her in, but I needed her to play through that—because last year, I probably would’ve taken her out. But she’s got a longer leash now. We like what she’s been doing.” Coach Sandy Brondello

The mindset of stay ready, so you don't have to get ready has been paid off in a major way. Over the past two games Kennedy made history with a flawless shooting stretch from behind the arc. She's transformed from a situational role player to the league's most efficient perimeter threat. For a Liberty team chasing back-to-back titles, Burke's emergence as a reliable, floor spacing weapon couldn't have come at a better time.

The Hot Streak

Burke's recent shooting display has been historic:

63.3% from three this season (as of latest game)

7 consecutive made threes

Franchise record tie for most 3PM without a miss in consecutive games

For Burke, this maybe the start of a reputation as a sharpshooter. In a system designed to create open perimeter opportunities, KB has become the ideal complement: high efficiency and zero hesitation.

Shot Selection

What makes Kennedy so dangerous is her shot selection. She doesn't force anything; she takes clean in-rhythm attempts and is confident in her release. The Liberty's 5-Out spacing opens up windows, and KB knows exactly when to step into them. Her fit is seamless, and her role doesn't change. That consistency is exactly what a championship team needs off the bench.

She's not hunting shots or playing out of character. Burke has mastered her role as a catch and shoot threat, but her versatility is impactful to this team.

Impact on Bench Identity

One of the biggest questions entering the season was bench production, after losing Kayla Thornton in the expansion draft to Golden State, and Courtney Vandersloot to Chicago in free agency. Could the second unit maintain the loss of key role players?

Kennedy Burke is answering that question loud and clear.

Her presence brings immediate spacing, which opens up driving lanes for her teammates. On defense, her 6'1 frame and wingspan allows her to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions. Most importantly, she's brought trust.

2024 vs 2025: Breakout in Numbers

In 2024, Kennedy Burke had a limited role, averaging 3.2ppg, 1.5rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.9% FG, 35.2 % from three (19 threes made all season). She played 12.1 minutes per and scored in double figures only twice all year.

In 2025, she has already eclipsed that production in just 9 games. She is averaging 9.9ppg, 3.0rpg, 1.1apg, 57.7% FG, 63.3% from three. She has already made 16 threes, nearly matching her 2024 season total.

In a way too early season award prediction, if Kennedy is able to sustain, she is making a case not only for 6th Player of the Year but also Most Improved Player of the Year. She's nearly triple her scoring output, and her overall efficiency has gone up. This isn't just hot shooting - KB has turned herself into a sharpshooter off the Liberty bench.

“I’ve basically been a shooter my whole life,” she said. “And I feel like it’s been a confidence thing. This season, my confidence is through the roof”



Kennedy Burke

What's Next: Can She Sustain it?

She probably won't shoot 63% from three forever but that's not the point. What's sustainable is her discipline, confidence, and the system fit. She's playing within herself, and within the team's identity. If defenders start running her off the line, we know she can use that quick first step to attack close outs and keep the defense rotating.

Her ball handling at her size, the ability to get to the rim, and her defensive presence are all key intangibles that make a difference.

“The role has changed this season. I know that I'm able to play through my mistakes, knowing that if I do it, I know I can make up for it on the defensive end, or even, like, get a passion play, which is like an offensive rebound, or a 5050 ball, you know.” Kennedy Burke

Kennedy's impact already goes beyond scoring. When you see the energy, she brings on the bench, how she pours into her teammates, her poise and the ability to fit seamlessly into multiple lineups make her the Liberty's most valuable player off the bench. Burke's rise is a testament to staying ready - and it's far from finished.

