Sabrina Ionescu. Liberty Deny Sky Commissioner's Cup Win
BROOKLYN—The Sky proved to be anything but the limit for the New York Liberty on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart manned the fort while fellow franchise face Jonquel Jones sat out, as the Liberty handled business by an 85-66 final over the Chicago Sky on Atlanta Avenue. New York (9-0) continued its franchise-best start to a season and remained perfect on both the conventional and Commissioners Cup leaderboards.
With Jones out due to an ankle injury, Ionescu had 23 points to lead the way while Stewart trailed her with 18. In Jones' place stood Nyara Sabally, who made her first career WNBA start in her return from a six-game absence from a knee injury.
Sabally was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in her starting five debut, while Kennedy Burke continued her scoring start from deep, posting her third perfect night of the season by hitting a trio of triples.
The Liberty will look to keep things rolling over the weekend as they'll face the Indiana Fever on the road on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
