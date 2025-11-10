Legendary Liberty Coach Richie Adubato Passes Away at 87

Richie Adubato has passed away. Adubato was a long-time NBA and WNBA coach for several teams, including the New York Liberty.

With deep gratitude we remember the legacy of Richie Adubato, who guided the Liberty to 3 WNBA Finals appearances and set a standard of excellence that still inspires our organization today.🕊️



Our heartfelt condolences go out to Richie’s loved ones during this time.🤍 pic.twitter.com/nmPDM4hsTh — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) November 8, 2025

Adubato was the head coach of the Liberty from 1999 to 2004, while leading the team to three Finals appearances (1999, 2000, 2002). He has the second most wins as a coach in franchise history with 100, behind Sandy Brondello with 107. His first season with the team, he got them to the WNBA Finals and again the next season. He was never able to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a championship with New York, but his legacy will always be remembered.

Richie Adubato's Career with Liberty

From 1999 to 2002, Adubato led his squad to the Finals three times out of four seasons. In 2001, his team made the Eastern Conference Finals. The Liberty lost that year to the Charlotte Sting, featuring current University of South Carolina head coach, Dawn Staley. His Finals losses were against the Houston Comets, the league’s first dynasty and the Los Angeles Sparks featuring Lisa Leslie.

Liberty legend and current Las Vegas Aces Head Coach, Becky Hammon credits Adubato for helping her carve out a WNBA career. Hammon and Adubato had a great relationship, as the Coach realized how great Hammon can become as a player. Hammon probably learned some lessons from Adubato about coaching during her time when she was first starting her coaching career. Adubato also coached Hall of Famers Teresa Weatherspoon and Rebecca Lobo. After his tenure with the Liberty, he coached the Washington Mystics from 2005-2007.

Adubato's Career as a Player, NBA Coach

Adubato played college basketball at William Paterson in New Jersey, started his professional coaching career as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons in 1978. He then was promoted to head coach in 1979, taking over for Dick Vitale after 12 games.

Before his WNBA career got started, he was the head coach of the 1996-97 Orlando Magic for 33 games replacing Brian Hill. As the seventh seed, they faced off against Pat Riley and the 2nd seed, Miami Heat. They lost in five games (2-3). Adubato served as the Dallas Mavericks head coach from the 1989-90 season until 1992-93. Working his way up the ranks in the NBA and some shortcomings as a head coach, he moved on to the W where his success came in those early Liberty years immediately. Vitale posted about his friend’s passing as well:

Today my dear friend RICHIE ADUBATO passed away.Richie was one of our “JERSEY BOYS “ along with @MikeFratello Hubie Brown & yours truly who all chased dreams in coaching .Richie coached on every level - HS -College- @NBA .He’ll be missed but never forgotten .May Richie RIP! pic.twitter.com/jXMiyAjGBL — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 7, 2025

Adubato served as a radio analyst for the Orlando Magic from the time his WNBA career ended up until 2020.

