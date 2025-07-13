Liberty Awakens in 2nd Half, Downs Dream in Another Comeback

BROOKLYN—Sweet seafoam dreams are made of this, by the New York Liberty.

New York once again turned the tables on the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center, engineering another comeback victory to the tune of a 79-72 triumph. The Liberty has thus earned its first instance of consecutive victories since their season-opening nine-game winning streak ended on June 10.

Leonie Fiebich put up a career-best 21 points to lead a comeback from as much as 19 down while Breanna Stewart had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. It was the 40th of Stewart's Liberty career and she thus becomes the second to have at least 40 with two different franchises (also doing so with Seattle).

The Liberty will play their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night when the Indiana Fever pays a visit (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox5).

