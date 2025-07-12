WATCH: Liberty's Breanna Stewart Receives All-Star Surprise

An All-Star-worthy surprise awaited Breanna Stewart at New York Liberty practice on Saturday.

As the Liberty prepared for Sunday's square-off against the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET, My9), Stewart was regaled with a surprise appearance from her family.

In video from Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr, Stewart's post-practice shootaround was interrupted by her daughter Ruby bearing a sign declaring that "Mommy is an All-Star." Trailing Ruby was Stewart's son Theo and her wife Marta Xargay, who held a bouquet in celebration of her seventh invite to Association's early summer showcase.

Ruby and Theo (and Marta!) surprise Stewie with a sign and flowers at the end of practice. 😍💐 pic.twitter.com/kRhDW0UmBp — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) July 12, 2025

Such a surprise is part of the capper of an eventful week for Stewart: she and Xargay, a decorated shooting guard from Spain, celebrated their fourth anniversary this week and Stewart was also one of the first names selected in the All-Star draft held before the Liberty's Tuesday victory over Las Vegas.

Stewart will collaborate with former Finals foe Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, who earned captain/curator honors by finishing in the runner-up spot in the All-Star fan vote behind only Caitlin Clark of Indiana.

The UConn alumnae set aside their differences from last fall's championship series, a 3-2 Liberty victory that secured the franchise's first postseason championship, to form Unrivaled, a domestic three-on-three women's league that was stationed in Miami over the winter.

Stewart spoke to Liberty on SI about the impact her family has left on her prior to last year's title trek, less than a year after she and Xargay welcomed Theo to their fold.

"To be able to have Ruby and Theo around this entire season has been so important," Stewart said. "Ruby's older. She has more awareness of what I'm doing, and she loves to come to the basketball games. But it's not only me: it's so important for them to be looking up to me, to Marta, but also my teammates and seeing the way that they work. Hopefully, as they really get older, they can do whatever they want. and I'm going to put them around a lot of amazing people and they can be like this one day."

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be staged on July 19 in Indianapolis. Stewart and the Liberty have two games before that, with Atlanta and Indiana visiting on Sunday and Wednesday respectively. Stewart will do battle with Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu and head coach Sandy Brondello, both of whom were added to the team curated by Clark.

