Liberty Stifles Sky to End Regular Season on High Note
The New York Liberty certainly hope the Sky is not their limit as the knockout portion of their championship begins.
Once again armed with a fully-stocked roster, the Liberty took advantage of a chance to build some late momentum with a 91-86 victory over the severely shorthanded Chicago Sky.
In her second showing back from a four-game absence, Sabrina Ionescu put up a double-double at 11 point and rebounds each while Breanna Stewart up a game-best 24 points. Rebekah Gardner has a season-high 15 off the bench by shooting 5-of-5 from the field, becoming the first New Yorker to a have a perfect night with at least five tries since Jocelyn Willoughby in 2020.
The Liberty will now immediately jet to the desert where the Mercury awaits for opener of a best-of-three set on Sunday. Tip-off time and television position will be announced later.
Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.