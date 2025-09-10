Liberty's Reunion Tour Starts With Win Over Mystics

BROOKLYN—Finally granted a clean bill of health, the New York Liberty looked alive with their regular five gracing the starting lineup at Barclays Center.

The quintessential quintet of Natasha Cloud, Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart finally heard their names called during the pregame pump-up on Atlantic Avenue again as the Liberty took a 75-66 victory from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

Ionescu dished out eight assists after returning from a four-game absence while Jones posted a double-double at 12 points and 11 boards in New York's final home game of the regular season and its penultimate game of the same stretch. Emma Meesseman had 19 points off the bench to lead all participants, the second-best scoring output from a New York reserve this season.

The Liberty close out their regular season on Thursday night, granted one last de facto playoff prep scrimmage against the Chicago Sky on the road (8 p.m. ET, My9).

