Natasha Cloud, Liberty Stifle Sparks in Happy Homecoming

BROOKLYN—Home for the holiday, the New York Liberty set off some early fireworks at the tip of an eight-game homestand on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Natasha Cloud spearheaded a comeback from double-figures while Breanna Stewart had a double-double as the Liberty got back on the right path with a n 89-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Thursday's game marked the start of a lengthy stay in Brooklyn that will sandwich the WNBA All-Star Break.

Cloud put up 20 points while Stewart had 17 with 14 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu overcame an icy first 20 to hit six of her final seven tries from the field en route to 20 tallies.

After the Independence Day celebrations, part two of the Liberty homestand lands on Sunday when the Seattle Storm pay a visit (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

