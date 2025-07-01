Liberty Activate Leonie Fiebich for Lengthy Homestand

The New York Liberty had a message this week: sie ist zurück.

Per the WNBA's transaction log, New York activated Leonie Fiebich as it prepares to embark on a lengthy homestand at Barclays Center.

When the Liberty face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday in part one of an eight-legged road trip (7 p.m. ET, Fox 5), Fiebich is due to take the floor in a New York uniform for the first time since June 10. She is fresh off partaking in the German national team's fifth-place run at the EuroBasket Women's competition, its finest output since placing third in 1997.

The Liberty (11-5) is a perfect 9-0 when Fiebich takes the floor for them this season, having dropped five of seven during her European business trip. Head coach Sandy Brondello has warned against relying on Fiebich and other missing New Yorkers to solve all of the team's problems amidst a sour road trip, but her impact has been undeniable.

Fiebich and seafoam teammate Jonquel Jones (who is out at least four weeks with an ankle ailment) current pace the WNBA in average plus/minus. In addition to a 53.8 percent success rate from the field, not to mention a sterling defensive prowess, Fiebich is shooting 48 percent from three.

Fiebich was one of several WNBA reps activated upon her return from Europe: her German teammate Luisa Geiselsöder was activated by the Dallas Wings alongside Teaira McCowan while the Golden State Valkyries restored Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini (while controversially waiving fellow returnee Julie Vanloo).

Thursday opponent Julie Allemand was also activated by the Sparks, who have lost five of six entering the inter-conference clash.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!