Liberty Announce New Strategic Investors
The New York Liberty have added some major new names to their financial roster.
The defending WNBA champions announced a new series of "strategic investors" on Tuesday, pending approval from the WNBA Board of Governors. Proceeds from the investment will be used to fund construction of the Liberty's upcoming practice facility slated to open in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in 2027.
Joining the seafoam project are TIAA CEO/President and Time100 Most Influential nominee Thasunda Brown Duckett, author and Metropolitan Capital Advisors Karen Finerman, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, former U.S. Department of State employee Samantha Lasry, and co-founder and managing partner of Manna Tree Gabrielle "Ellie" Rubenstein.
“We are pleased to welcome Jack, Karen, Thasunda, Karlie, Gabrielle and Samantha to the New York Liberty family,” Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai in a statement. “We are fortunate to partner with these entrepreneurs and leaders whose exceptional achievements span technology, finance, business, and culture. They bring unique perspectives to our organization and share our deep commitment to advancing women’s sports.”
Tuesday's news comes after multiple reports revealed that the Liberty carried a valuation of $450 million, setting record in the business of women's professional sports. Originally owned and founded by The Madison Square Garden Company, the team has been under the ownership of Clara Wu and Joe Tsai since 2019. The couple also owns the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center while a minority stake in parent company BSE Global was previously sold to philanthropist and socialite Julia Koch last June.
The Liberty is coming off its first postseason championship run, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game thriller in October. The title defense is officially underway as New York stands as one of two perfect teams, next to Minnesota, left on the early WNBA ledgers.
