Liberty Reveal Plans For New Practice Facility
What do you get the New York Liberty, a team that has everything? More.
The defending WNBA champion Liberty revealed plans to build a 75,000-square foot practice facility in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn on Thursday. The $80 million project will be funded fully by Liberty ownership headed by Clara Wu and Joe Tsai and is slated to open in 2027.
“We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition,” Wu Tsai, said in a statement from the team. "This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women’s sports.”
The facility will stand on Newtown Creek and offer a view of the skyline of Manhattan, where the Liberty previously called home for over two decades at Madison Square Garden. It comes at a vital time on the WNBA timeline, as players are set to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement after this season.
“One of the main things that drew me to the New York Liberty organization is the level of investment in us as athletes," center and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones said. "We just won a championship, and in the same way they expect us to level up and step up our game, our ownership group and leadership continues to raise the bar, and this facility is a perfect example of that. This is what makes our organization great and why it will continue to be relevant as the years go on,”
Three more teams will also join the WNBA over the next two years: the Golden State Valkyries open play in the Bay Area this spring while the Toronto Tempo and a Portland team are expected to begin play in 2026.
With that in mind, the Liberty opted to open their own facility as similar structures sprout throughout the rest of the WNBA. The Liberty and New York-based design firm Populous collaborated with a player panel led by Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart.
"I am grateful to be a part of an organization who recognizes the power of investment in their players, and ensures we have everything we need to be at top of our game at all times,” Ionescu said. “It was amazing to sit down with Populous and walk through what is most important to us as athletes to be successful in all aspects of our lives. This facility is a massive next step for the New York Liberty.”
The Liberty currently share Barclays Center and its practice facilities with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Described at the first "designed by players, for players" facility, amenities include players having their own private suite in lieu of a traditional locker room, two full practice courts and an outdoor court that will be used to host clinics and other community events, an indoor and outdoor training complex, a recover suite, a hair, nail, and makeup studio, and a childcare facility (which Stewart, a mother of two, said she was "especially grateful" for).
“The New York Liberty strive to be the standard on and off the court and this facility will be a game changer as we continue our relentless pursuit of excellence,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “A key part of this process has been the active involvement of our players in creating a year-round home for themselves and their families, and the collaborative effort to redefine the standard of player care and experience. When our athletes step into what will be the crown jewel of the WNBA, they will see themselves and their insights reflected throughout.”
"Due to the extraordinary support from our ownership group, there are no limits to what we can achieve, only possibilities," CEO Keia Clarke added. "Building a state-of-the-art facility that captures the heartbeat of New York City, the world’s Mecca of basketball, will ensure we remain at the forefront of the WNBA across basketball and business for generations to come. Together, we will continue to create the model for sustained success across all of women’s sports, and planting our ‘seafoam’ flag in Greenpoint signals our shared commitment to doing so.”
The Liberty will open their first postseason title defense on May 17 at Barclays Center against the Las Vegas Aces.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!