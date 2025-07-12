Liberty Star to Drop New Harry Potter Sneaker Collab

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is casting another spell on the sneaker world.

The two-time WNBA MVP and Puma are releasing a new colorway of the Stewie 4 - this time drawing inspiration from two of the most iconic creatures in the Harry Potter universe: Hedwig the owl and Nagini the snake. The mismatched sneakers are set to release July 18 and will retail for $130.

The timing of the drop couldn't be better. With the WNBA All-Star Weekend tipping off the day of the release, it's safe to assume Stewart will lace up the enchanted kicks on one of the league's biggest stages. Given the visibility and hype around All-Star Weekend, debuting the Hedwig x Nagini Stewie 4s there will not only spotlight the new colorway but also strengthen the bond between pop culture and women's sports.

The left shoe is inspired by Hedwig, Harry Potter's loyal snowy owl, and will feature white and gold details resembling feathers. The right shoe draws from Nagini, Voldemort's sinister snake and Horcrux, with darker green and black tones and snake-like textures.

This marks another chapter in Stewart's ongoing collaboration with Puma, blending her love for basketball, pop culture and storytelling, The first, the Puma Stewie 3 "Harry Potter" edition, was released Sept. 6, 2024. That debut collection featured colors and design elements inspired the four Hogwarts houses and was the launch of the "House of Stewie" theme. At the time, Stewart emphasized how involved she was in the design process.

“I was involved in this a lot… so basically, I have to do my shoe two years out from a production standpoint, and Harry Potter was a collab that I wanted to have, because I'm obviously a big fan of the movies, the books. And when we first went to them, it was kind of like Warner Bros wanted to do something a little bit different, because they always do the houses.”

With the Stewie 4 "Hedwig x Nagini," the series continues to evolve - embracing both sides of the wizard world and showcasing Stewart's impact on sneaker culture and hoops.

