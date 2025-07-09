New York Liberty On SI

Liberty All-Stars Chosen By Different Teams

A seafoam civil war will be staged at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game after the New York Liberty reps were chosen by different sides.
Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A fantasy draft produced a relative nightmare for New York Liberty fans planning to take in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

The Liberty's reps were separated by a fantasy draft staged by captains and curators Caitlin Clark (Indiana) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota): results revealed on ESPN's "WNBA Countdown" saw Collier take Breanna Stewart with her first pick while Sabrina Ionescu was immediately sent to Clark's squad with choice No. 2 after she took Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

To make matters more jarring for Liberty fans, seafoam boss Sandy Brondello will coach Collier's team.

Stewart standing as Collier's first pick was hardly a surprise considering their Connecticut connection (starring at the legendary UConn women's basketball program prior to their professional entries) and the fact they did business as the co-founders of Unrivaled, a domestic women's three-on-three league that made its debut last winter. Ionescu, on the other hand, will reunite with fellow former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally (Phoenix), Clark's last pick among her starters.

This will be the second straight All-Star Game partly defined by a seafoam civil war: last time around, Ionescu and Stewart repped the United States' women's national team in Phoenix in an exhibition that saw them fall to a group of WNBA reps that featured Jonquel Jones before the country's latest Olympic gold medal run.

Both Ionescu and Stewart will appear in the All-Star Game starting lineup: Ionescu, Boston, Clark, and Sabally will go to battle alongside A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) while Brondello, Stewart, and Collier will be joined by Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle), and rookie/fellow former Husky Paige Bueckers (Dallas). Ionescu will also play with first-time All-Star Kayla Thornton (Golden State), who spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Full WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

(Starters in BOLD)

Team Clark

Team Collier

Aliyah Boston, Indiana

Paige Bueckers, Dallas

Sonia Citron, Washington

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

Caitlin Clark, Indiana

Skylar Diggins, Seattle

Sabrina Ionescu, LIBERTY

Allisha Gray, Atlanta

Kiki Iriafen, Washington

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle

Satou Sabally, Phoenix

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles

Kayla Thornton, Golden State

Angel Reese, Chicago

Gabby Williams, Seattle

Breanna Stewart, LIBERTY

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix

Jackie Young, Las Vegas

Courtney Williams, Minnesota

Head Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota

Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, LIBERTY

