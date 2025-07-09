Liberty All-Stars Chosen By Different Teams

A fantasy draft produced a relative nightmare for New York Liberty fans planning to take in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

The Liberty's reps were separated by a fantasy draft staged by captains and curators Caitlin Clark (Indiana) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota): results revealed on ESPN's "WNBA Countdown" saw Collier take Breanna Stewart with her first pick while Sabrina Ionescu was immediately sent to Clark's squad with choice No. 2 after she took Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

To make matters more jarring for Liberty fans, seafoam boss Sandy Brondello will coach Collier's team.

Stewart standing as Collier's first pick was hardly a surprise considering their Connecticut connection (starring at the legendary UConn women's basketball program prior to their professional entries) and the fact they did business as the co-founders of Unrivaled, a domestic women's three-on-three league that made its debut last winter. Ionescu, on the other hand, will reunite with fellow former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally (Phoenix), Clark's last pick among her starters.

This will be the second straight All-Star Game partly defined by a seafoam civil war: last time around, Ionescu and Stewart repped the United States' women's national team in Phoenix in an exhibition that saw them fall to a group of WNBA reps that featured Jonquel Jones before the country's latest Olympic gold medal run.

Both Ionescu and Stewart will appear in the All-Star Game starting lineup: Ionescu, Boston, Clark, and Sabally will go to battle alongside A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) while Brondello, Stewart, and Collier will be joined by Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle), and rookie/fellow former Husky Paige Bueckers (Dallas). Ionescu will also play with first-time All-Star Kayla Thornton (Golden State), who spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Full WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

(Starters in BOLD)

Team Clark Team Collier Aliyah Boston, Indiana Paige Bueckers, Dallas Sonia Citron, Washington Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Caitlin Clark, Indiana Skylar Diggins, Seattle Sabrina Ionescu, LIBERTY Allisha Gray, Atlanta Kiki Iriafen, Washington Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Satou Sabally, Phoenix Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Kayla Thornton, Golden State Angel Reese, Chicago Gabby Williams, Seattle Breanna Stewart, LIBERTY A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Jackie Young, Las Vegas Courtney Williams, Minnesota Head Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, LIBERTY

