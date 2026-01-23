Liberty Commissioner's Cup Schedule Features Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark
The New York Liberty are planning for the season after the 44-game schedule was released earlier this week.
Out of those 44 games, six of them will be part of the league's Commissioner's Cup in June. Here's a look at each opponent the Liberty will face during that stretch.
Toronto Tempo
The Liberty will begin their Commissioner's Cup play against former head coach Sandy Brondello and the expansion Toronto Tempo. This will be the first time the Liberty will face Brondello since she was fired earlier this offseason.
The Tempo are an expansion team, but the Liberty should not underestimate them considering the fact that last year's expansion, Golden State Valkyries, made it to the WNBA playoffs.
Indiana Fever
The second game on the docket comes against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. This game marks the seventh and final game of a long homestand for the Liberty, so they will be coming into the game well-rested and not having traveled very much. Assuming Clark is healthy, the arena should be packed with a very great atmosphere.
The stakes will be high, but considering the fact that it's also a Commissioner's Cup game, it will only make things more competitive.
Connecticut Sun
The Sun are probably the easiest opponent for the Liberty on the Commissioner's Cup schedule after they won just 11 games last season. That being said, every game in the Commissioner's Cup counts, and the Liberty have to find a way to take care of business on the road.
Atlanta Dream
The Dream made it back to the WNBA playoffs last season, thanks to Ryan Howard and Brittney Griner, among others. This game will also be played on the road, so the Liberty will have to bring in their own energy as they try to defeat the Dream and improve their spot in the Commissioner's Cup standings.
Washington Mystics
The penultimate Commissioner's Cup game comes against the Mystics at home. Washington is led by Sonya Citron and Kiki Iriafen, two of the best rookies from the 2025 draft class.
Chicago Sky
The Liberty will end Commissioners Cup play in the Windy City as they take on Angel Reese and the Sky. The Sky struggled last season, winning just 10 games, but they are expected to be better this season, especially because they have the No. 5 pick in the 2026 draft.
