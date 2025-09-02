Liberty Duo Upgraded to Questionable vs. Valkyries

The New York Liberty may finally be getting their ducks in a row.

New York inched closer to full strength on the injury report released for their upcoming game against the Golden State Valkyries (10 p.m. ET, My9) as Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally were both listed as questionable. That interconference clash is part two of a late three-game road trip as New York (24-16) embarks on its final four games of the regular season.

Should Ionescu and Sabally take the floor, it'll mark the first time that the Liberty has had a full contingent (save for Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who is out for the year due to offseason surgery) since opening day against the Las Vegas Aces in May. In the midst of countless injuries, New York does have a perfect record when Ionescu takes the floor with fellow legends of the game Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart this season, posting a 10-0 tally in such showings.

Aug 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (not in uniform) cheers from the bench in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ionescu has missed the last two games and three of the last four. She was originally injured during a recent tilt with the Chicago Sky when Kamilla Cardoso landed on her foot during a late tangle-up. Though Ionescu partook in last Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun (and flirted with a double-double), she was held out of the last couple after tweaking one of her toes on the affected foot during a recent practice.

With her career long-affected by lower body injuries, Sabally has not played since the Liberty got back from the WNBA All-Star break in late July. She previously stepped in during Jones' prolonged injury absence earlier this summer and has averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15 appearances (10 starts). Sabally is best-known for her clutch breakout last fall, which saw her earn a 14-point, seven-rebound output in the WNBA Finals clincher over the Minnesota Lynx.

Provided the Los Angeles Sparks win on Monday night, the Liberty can clinch their 2025 playoff spot with a win over the Valkyries. New York is placed fifth on the WNBA playoff bracket with four games to go in the regular season.

