Liberty Miss Playoff Clinch, Tiebreaker vs. Mercury

The New York Liberty kept cool in the desert at the worst possible point.

New York missed out on a golden opportunity to generate some postseason momentum on Saturday night, dropping a crucial 80-63 decision to the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena.

Kahleah Copper led the way with 22 points while Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds as the Mercury won their fourth game in a row to inch closer toward securing a top four spot on the WNBA playoff bracket. Emma Meesseman led New Yorkers in scoring with 17 tallies in defeat.

The loss is doubly painful for the Liberty (24-16), who missed out on two major opportunities: a win would've not

The Liberty can still clinch a playoff spot if either Los Angeles or Golden State loses on Sunday. Their next chance to get back on track lands on Tuesday when this road trip reaches the Bay Area to face the aforementioned Golden State Valkyries (10 p.m. ET, My9).

