Liberty Endure Nightmare vs. Dream Without Sabrina Ionescu

Dealing with the walking dread once it was confirmed Sabrina Ionescu would sit out, the New York Liberty couldn't overcome a nightmarish start against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta solidified its hold of the runner-up spot on the WNBA leaderboard with a 78-62 win over the severely shorthanded Liberty, who have now dropped five of six as the regular season enters its final stanzas. The loss denied the Liberty a chance to secure a vital tiebreaker in the standings

Allisha Gray had 19 points for the Dream, while Brionna Jones put in 17 while tying for the team lead in rebounds with Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard, all of whom pulled in eight.

Playing with eight women with Ionescu joining Isabelle Harrison, Nyara Sabally, and Breanna Stewart in the infirmary due to a foot injury, the Liberty were by Kennedy Burke's 13 tallies off the bench while Jonquel Jones put in 11.

Rebounding was once again a fatal flaw for the New Yorkers, who were outboarded 17-4 on the offensive glass, as Brionna Jones matched the Liberty's total on her own. New York has endured a minus-47 disadvantage on the offensive glass in their last nine, their worst in any such single-season stretch since 2004.

The Liberty will look to regain momentum at home next week, as a two-part defense of Brooklyn begins on Monday against the Connecticut Sun (7 p.m. ET, My9).

