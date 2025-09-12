After enduring the longest season in WNBA history in more ways than one, the New York Liberty and seven of their sisters can finally talk about playoffs.

The bracket for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs has officially been formed, with the defending champion Liberty officially placed in the fifth seed. They'll face the Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-three set and, should they prevail, the winner of the series between the Golden State Valkyries and the league-leading Minnesota Lynx awaits. New York and Minnesota, of course, engaged in a famous five-game battle in last year's WNBA Finals, one that yielded the Liberty's first postseason championship.

As announced by the WNBA shortly after the Thursday night slate ended, the Liberty will face the Mercury in the desert for Game 1 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday late afternoon, part of a quadruple-header on the networks of ESPN. Barclays Center is guaranteed at least one playoff game, as the Liberty hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. If the sides are tied after that, Game 3 returns to Phoenix on Friday at a time to be determined.

This year's opening round will still be a best-of-three showdown, but an adjust schedule shifts the homecourt ledger to 1-1-1, rather than having the higher seed host each of the first two games before the if-necessary, winner-take-all finale.

View the full first round schedule and progress below:

(All Times ET)

(*-If Necessary)

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

(4) Phoenix vs (5) LIBERTY

Game 1 (@ Phoenix): Sunday, September 14, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, September 14, 5 p.m., ESPN Game 2 (@ NEW YORK): Wednesday, September 17, 8 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, September 17, 8 p.m., ESPN *Game 3 (@ Phoenix): Friday, September 19, TBD, ESPN2

Sep 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

(1) Minnesota vs (8) Golden State

Game 1 (@ Minnesota): Sunday, September 14, 1 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, September 14, 1 p.m., ESPN Game 2 (@ San Jose, CA): Wednesday, September 17, 10 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, September 17, 10 p.m., ESPN *Game 3 (@ Minnesota): Friday, September 19, TBD, ESPN2

Aug 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

(2) Las Vegas vs (7) Seattle

Game 1 (@ Las Vegas): Sunday, September 14, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, September 14, 10 p.m., ESPN Game 2 (@ Seattle): Tuesday, September 16, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, September 16, 9:30 p.m., ESPN *Game 3 (@ Las Vegas): Thursday, September 18, TBD, ESPN2

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) is defended by Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

(3) Atlanta vs (6) Indiana

Game 1 (@ Atlanta): Sunday, September 14, 3 p.m., ABC

Sunday, September 14, 3 p.m., ABC Game 2 (@ Indiana): Tuesday, September 16, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, September 16, 7:30 p.m., ESPN *Game 3 (@ Atlanta): Thursday, September 18, TBD, ESPN2

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!