Liberty Flushes Fever in Jonquel Jones' Return

BROOKLYN—With the Fever proving persistent, Dr. Jones' house call proved to be the perfect remedy for the New York Liberty.

Jonquel Jones returned in style as New York tipped off the second half of its first postseason championship defense on Tuesday, playing a major role in a 98-84 victory over the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. New York extended the WNBA's longest active winning streak to four as they hit the final stages of an eight-game homestand and the post-All-Star stanzas of their schedule.

Jones, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, was back on Brooklyn hardwood for the first time since June 19, when she was sidelined with an ankle injury in a June 19 loss to Phoenix. While Jones fell a rebound short of her usual double-double fare, she led the Brooklynites with 18 points, tipping things off with a corner three in the first act. Though she missed her next six after that, Jones was 4-of-6 in the second half, one of several to emerge with fantastic finishers.

Sabrina Ionescu, hitting just 1-of-9 in the first three, matched Jones with a 4-of-6 mark with two threes in the final period while Isabelle Harrison put up a season-best 13 points, htting all five tries from the field and three singles at the foul line. Defensively, New York let up only on three-pointer in the fourth after Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, and Kelsey Mitchell united for nine in the first three.

The Liberty will close out this lengthy homestand with a back-to-back over the weekend, one that tips off on Friday against the Phoenix Mercury (7:30 p.m. ET, Ion).

