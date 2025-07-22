Liberty Get Major Injury News Before Fever Game

Just when the New York Liberty thought they were out of the roster woods, they've apparently been pulled back in.

Heading into a Tuesday matchup with the Indiana Fever (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Liberty announced that Nyara Sabally would be a late scratch due to rest. The Liberty was set to roll out a full roster for the first time in nearly two months, as Jonquel Jones was set to make her return from an ankle injury that had kept her sidelined since June 19.

Sabally, averaging a career-best 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in her third season in seafoam, has seen her time in New York frequently interrupted by various injuries. She missed several showings this season due to knee issues, though she also made 10 starts in place of Jones and other ailing New Yorkers so far this year.

Sabally did not partake in Tuesday's shootaround, and general manager Jonathan Kolb later revealed that she was "getting work done in the back," presumably with the team training staff. Despite the loss of Sabally, the Liberty will be able to debut Stephanie Talbot, who signed with the team on Monday following her departure from the Golden State Valkyries.

Beyond Sabally, New York (15-6) will have a full contingent to work with come Tuesday night while Indiana (12-11) will be missing face of the WNBA Caitlin Clark due to a groin issue. It'll be the first game of the second half for both sides and the second meeting in arow on their respective schedules: New York closed out the first half of the year with a 98-77 victory over the Fever last Wednesday night, paced by a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double from Breanna Stewart.

