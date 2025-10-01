Liberty Forward Captains Walk Team for Lupus Awareness

New York Liberty forward, Isabelle Harrison will continue her fight against lupus this offseason, serving as captain of the HopeInMotion team during the annual Lupus Walk this weekend at Pier 17 in the Seaport District.

The HopeInMotion roster, led by Harrison, is aiming to raise $5,000 to support the Lupus Foundation of America. For Harrison, the cause is personal:

I’m so excited to join @lupusorg @lfa_northeast for the Walk to End Lupus Now this Saturday, October 4th! Join my team Hope in Motion, come out and walk at the Seaport District, Pier 17 NYC and donate to help us reach our goal 💜💜💜



Find out more about my team – I can’t wait… pic.twitter.com/WRSz9tB1QT — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 30, 2025

“Lupus has directly affected my family,” Harrison shared on her team's website. “I am walking to honor the memory of my sister Danielle who lost her battle to lupus. Ninety percent of people diagnosed with lupus are women and I am raising awareness so that more young women know the signs and symptoms and get treatment earlier. I’m also walking to support my brother Daniel who lives with lupus. I see the struggles he goes through and am doing everything I can to give him better days.”

Earlier this season, following a Liberty home victory over the Indiana Fever, Harrison revealed her dedication to the foundation in a touching moment during the postgame press conference. Teammate and partner Natasha Cloud joined reporters and intentionally asked Harrison what she was playing for this season. Harrison responded by sharing she was competing on behalf of the Lupus Foundation of America.

“I'm playing for the Lupus Foundation of America because of my brother Daniel... he's looking for a kidney transplant," Harrison said. "He's been on the waitlist for like, four years now."

A reminder that there’s more to life than the game. A reminder that these athletes — like all of us — are human too. You never know the battles someone may be facing.



We’re grateful for Izzy’s transparency and strength, and we’re keeping her and her family in our thoughts and… pic.twitter.com/dmGDUa4zpL — NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) July 23, 2025

A week later, the Liberty furthered her mission by partnering with Harrison and the Lupus foundation to pledge $100 for every blocked shot the team recorded during home games. The initiative turned defensive stops into both awareness and funding for lupus research.

We’re proud to team up with @OMG_itsizzyb and @LupusOrg🎗️💜



For every Liberty block at home games, we’ll donate $100 to the Lupus Foundation of America — and the @BrooklynNets are stepping up to match the final donation! 🙌



Together, we can make a difference and raise awareness… pic.twitter.com/yz7P3pR3se — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 4, 2025

Harrison joined the Liberty before the 2025 season but has already become a leader in community with her off court initiatives. She and her HopeInMotion teammates will walk the streets of lower Manhattan to raise awareness, inspire support and stand with lupus warriors nationwide.

Harrison is also asking fans to join her effort. Donations to the HopeInMotion team can be made at: 2025 Walk to End Lupus Now, NYC

To register for the Lupus Walk at Pier 17 in Manhattan’s Seaport District.

Register for 2025 Lupus Walk NYC

