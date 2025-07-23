Liberty Forward Raising Awareness for Serious Disease Through Hoops

This WNBA season, Izzy Harrison laces up her sneakers with more than a championship on her mind. She's not just playing for the New York Liberty. She's playing for her brother, for her family and for a cause that has deeply affected her life: the fight against Lupus.

Harrison, a veteran forward, is dedicating this season to the Lupus Foundation of America, raising awareness and support for those battling the autoimmune disease - including her brother, Daniel Harrison, who has been on the kidney transplant list for four years.

Lupus runs in Harrison's family. In 2017, she lost her sister to the disease. Now with Daniel's health declining, Izzy is fighting just as hard off the court as she is on it,

“I’m playing for the Lupus Foundation of America because of my brother, Daniel Harrison,” Harrison said. “I didn’t get to do too much in Indy, because I was in the hospital with Daniel... But a lot of time I spent in the hospital with my brother, Daniel, because, again, he’s looking for a kidney transplant. He’s been on the waitlist for like, four years now — really having a really hard time.”

The comments came during a heartfelt postgame moment between Natasha Cloud and Harrison, following the Liberty's win over the Fever. Izzy has turned pain into performance. Despite the emotional toll, Harrison is playing her best basketball of the year. She poured in a season-high 13 points on a flawless 5-for-5 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in the Liberty's win. Over her last seven games, she's averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and shooting 60% from the floor.

At the end of the interview, Harrison's partner and teammate Natasha Cloud stepped in, not to celebrate her stats, but to ask the most important question of the night:

“Can you tell us why the Lupus Foundation is so important to you? What you’re playing for right now?”

Harrison smiled, then shared her truth.

“So, I just want to spread awareness about Lupus,” she said. “It kind of runs in my family. I lost my sister in 2017. So, I just want to do everything I can and give [Daniel] the resources that he needs to live a quality life because he deserves it."

A reminder that there’s more to life than the game. A reminder that these athletes — like all of us — are human too. You never know the battles someone may be facing.



While her WNBA colleagues were immersed in All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, Harrison spent most of her time away from the spotlight - inside a hospital room with her brother. She made time to support Cloud during her WNBA Skills Challenge victory, but her focus was firmly on family.

Through her partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America, Harisson is working to raise awareness about the disease and the impact Lupus has on families like hers.

