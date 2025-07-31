Liberty Guard Shares Cryptic Post After Loss

New York Liberty guard Jaylyn Sherrod didn't need a word to set the seafoam social scene ablaze.

Sherrod's curious repost on X after Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Minnesota Lynx had Liberty fans concerned about her future with the team.

The second-year guard quoted one of her own posts from April 2024 with only a period. The post below it read "God's plan, kid," and was originally placed online in response to going undrafted during the 2024 selections. The Liberty picked her up as a rookie free agent out of Colorado shortly after that.

Sherrod has been a bit of a closer on the Liberty bench but often draws Brooklyn cheers upon her entries. In 28 career appearances, she averages 1.5 points and has been a tenacious defender in her limited time.

As the Liberty (17-9) have made several veteran-adding moves, Sherrod's fate has been questioned by some in recent weeks. New York added longtime Sandy Brondello disciple Stephanie Talbot earlier this month and also landed a reported commitment from sought-after free agent Emma Meesseman.

New York would have 12 active women upon Meesseman's activation, though it's still missing several prime contributors such as Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally, and Breanna Stewart. Despite those absences, as well as Natasha Cloud dealing with an illness, Sherrod did not play in Wednesday's game, the first of four Finals rematches between now and Aug. 19.

Sherrod's career has been one of the more inspiring subplots of the Liberty's recent run of success, as the 5-7 guard enjoyed a breakout at 2024 training camp and preseason.

Though she was not on last year's opening day roster, Sherrod was brought back to New York on a series of seven-day contracts over the summer. Her work in those spans eventually landed her a rest-of-season deal that kept her around for the Liberty's first postseason championship run last fall.

