Liberty's Jonquel Jones Reacts to All-Star Snub

Well-accustomed to dealing denials in the pain, New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones was forced to deal with one of her own on Sunday.

Jones, still sidelined with an ankle injury, was not among the dozen women invited to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game as reserves, denying her a sixth showing in the league's summer showcase. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP spoke about her snub in a X post composed shortly after the Liberty dropped a 79-70 decision to the Seattle Storm.

"Nothing worse than playing like an All Star and not being one," Jones said. "With that being said, thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year."

Jones' third season with the Liberty has endured several medically-induced interruptions, ones mainly centered around her ankle that was originally injured in a June win in Washington. She has not taken the floor since June 19, when she left after "retweaking" the ankle during a loss to Phoenix.

As the Liberty prepped for an eight-game homestand that saw its second stage aired on Sunday, Jones clung to hope that should would land an invite through the reserve vote decided by the league's head coaches. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello endorsed Jones prior to Thursday's win over Los Angeles but coaches could not vote for their own women.

"I'm not going to lie about it: I'm really upset about it. It was my one personal goal that I have for myself for the season. Everything else has been about the team," Jones said after she was not on the list of 10 starters that featured Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. "I got my fingers crossed. Maybe the reserves come out, and I still kind of make it, I don't know, but we'll see when it comes out."

"But I'm definitely upset about [not getting elected a starter]. I was obviously was playing well enough to be an All-Star again and it's something that I expect of myself every year as well, But if it happens that I'm not, I'm definitely going to be very upset."

Jones' follow-up to a sterling fall showing against Minnesota saw her put up 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine appearances, two of which were shortened due to injury-related departures. New York is 8-1 when she takes the floor this season and 4-5 otherwise, as the Liberty's first postseason title defense has endured a bit of a turbulence to the tune of losses in six of their past nine.

"We miss her everywhere," Stewart said of Jones after Sunday's loss. "I think we just miss her presence and that's because of who she is, but from a rim protecting standpoint and also offensively, being able to stretch the floors as well as she does."

"We're hoping she comes back quickly, and this game is a tough one. It's one where you just take it on the chin. I need to be better for my team and we will be."

