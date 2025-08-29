Liberty Lifted By Isabelle Harrison Return

BROOKLYN—With some members of the New York Liberty feeling dizzy, the team was picked up by Izzy.

Isabelle Harrison's return after over two weeks buoyed the Liberty on Thursday night, as the shorthanded group took a 89-63 decision from the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Upon her return from concussion protocol, Harrison led the team with 16 points and pulled in five rebounds.

Beginning the day expecting to lose only two women (Natasha Cloud and Nyara Sabally), the Liberty was also forced to play without Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones due to a foot injury and an illness respectively.

The Liberty now tips off a three-game road trip out west, one that tips off on Saturday night in Phoenix (10 p.m. ET, My9).

