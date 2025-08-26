Liberty Survive Sun in Breanna Stewart's Return

BROOKLYN—A bit of Sunshine proved to be good for the New York Liberty's health on Monday night.

With reinforcements slow trickling in, the Liberty survived a testy challenge from the Connecticut Sun in a return to Barclays Center by an 81-79 final on the night of Breanna Stewart's long-awaited return.

Stewart led the team with 19 points in her Brooklyn revival while Jonquel Jones put up the magic double-double that assured many a New York victory. Sabrina Ionescu likewise returned to action after a one-game absence due to a foot ailment and flirted with a triple-double to the tune of 11 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

New York (23-15) had just enough to get by the pesky Sun, which had won three straight by double-figures entering Monday night. Connecticut kept the Liberty sweating to the very end.

With New York up by two in the final seconds and trying to run out the clock, Leila Lacan intercepted a Stewart pass and attempted to go coast-to-coast the other way. Ionescu was the defensive heroines, swatting the ball off Lacan's knee, creating a rejection and possession to secure a vital victory.

The Liberty finish off a brief homestand on Thursday night when they welcome in the Washington Mystics (7 p.m. ET, My9).

