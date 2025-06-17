Could Liberty Make History With Four All-Star Selections?

Since the WNBA All-Star Game debuted in 1999 in New York City, only two teams have accomplished the rare feat of sending four players to the game in a single year: the 2022 Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, followed by the Aces again in 2023. The New York Liberty is dominating 10 games into the 2025 season, and they have a real shot to send four All-Stars to Indianapolis this July, the host city for this year's showcase on Saturday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

If the Liberty join that elite company, it will mark the first time in franchise history that they've done so.

Liberty All-Star Legacy

In the inaugural 1999 All-Star Game, the Liberty were well represented with legends, Teresa Weatherspoon, Kym Hampton, and Vickie Johnson (who replaced the injured Rebeca Lobo) all suiting up. Since then, a Liberty player has made the All-Star Game every year but one — 2007. But they never sent four in the same season.

We're ignoring the Team USA vs Team WNBA format years, and yes, there were no All-Star Games held in 2008, 2012, 2016 (Olympics), or 2020 (COVID). As voting opened up on June 12 and runs through June 28, New York has a chance to make franchise history by sending four or more players for the first time.

The Big 3: Ionescu, Stewart, Jones

New York's big three is performing like the All-Stars we know they are and proven to be. Voters, coaches, and media should take notice.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.8% from the field. A three-time All-Star, Sab is playing with renewed confidence on both ends.

Breanna Stewart is putting up 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on an efficient 52.9% shooting. A perennial lock headed towards her seventh All-star selection. She has two with the New York Liberty.

Jonquel Jones is quietly putting together a dominant season, averaging a double-double with 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from three. She's one of two players averaging a double-double this season. She is a five-time All-Star, including one with New York.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

A Strong Case for Four — Or More

New addition Natasha Cloud is making noise and has made a strong case for her first career All-Star nod. The veteran guard was named Eastern Conference Player of the week for May 16-25, averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in that stretch. Her overall averages (9.0 PPG, 6.1 APG, 4.0 RPG) combined with elite defense and fan-favorite status, make her a legitimate All-Star candidate — especially among coaches and media.

A sleeper name that could shake up the All-Star picture is Kennedy Burke. Her breakout shooting has made her one of the most efficient shooters in the league. She made WNBA history shooting 63.3% from three through the first nine games (min. 3 attempts/game). She's still at 57.6% from deep, and even if she doesn't make the All-Star team, she's a no-brainer for the 3-point shootout in Indianapolis.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

History in the Making?

All-Star voting tipped off on Thursday, June 12 and runs through Saturday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The game will be held in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With fan voting underway, New York could continue to cement its dominance not just in the standings, but across the league's biggest weekend of the summer.

Could New York make history in Indy? With this much firepower and a fanbase that always shows up, don't blink. They just might pull it off.

