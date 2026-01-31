Liberty Guard Makes Stance Clear on CBA Negotiations

The New York Liberty and the rest of the WNBA are in limbo going into the upcoming season in regards to the league's "status quo" on negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Negotiations have taken a bit of a break in the new year, but the two sides are expected to meet early next week to determine how to move forward in negotiations. Liberty guard Tasha Cloud was asked about her thoughts on the matter, and she gave a very candid response.

"We are standing firm in our feet and 10 toes down, there is a reason, and we will not move until y'all move," Cloud said via Mason Smith of USA Today. "So I'm gonna look directly into the camera too, but we will not (expletive) move until y'all move.

"It would be the worst business decision of any business to not literally pay the players that make your business go. Without us, there is no W season. So if the pressure is on the WNBA, on Cathy (Engelbert), on (NBA commissioner) Adam (Silver), on everyone that is in that front office. Do your job. Negotiate and pay your people, your players, your workers."

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud smiles during action against the Phoenix Mercury | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liberty, WNBA Could Be Moving Closer to New CBA

There are several items up for discussion when it comes to negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, but both sides are eager to get a deal done in order to start the season on time in early May.

WNBPA first vice president and Los Angeles Sparks All-Star guard Kelsey Plum was also asked about the negotiations to see what will come out of it.

"I think we'll learn a lot from this meeting," Plum said via Smith. "I'm not trying to put it on the meeting, but this is a meeting that I think everyone understands what's at stake. The league has their timelines; we as players understand what's at stake.

"I always come into anything that I do with a great attitude, and I'm gonna see the best in this."

The meeting will take place in New York City with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and a number of franchise owners also in attendance. This is a positive sign that progress could be made soon, but there is nothing that is guaranteed at the moment, and that means the chickens shouldn't be counted before they hatch.

Once the meeting takes place, it should offer a clearer picture towards the timeline of a new deal.

