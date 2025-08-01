Liberty Release Second-Year Guard

The New York Liberty announced the waiving of guard Jaylyn Sherrod, ending the undrafted talent's two-year term with the team.

Sherrod, 23, stood as one of the more inspirising subplots of the Liberty's 2024 championship run, creating a lasting role for herself in the title chase after arriving as a rookie free agents shortly after the selections. The 5-7 Colorado alumna was often one of the last women off the Liberty bench but became a fan favorite for her defensive tenacity and hustle plays during her entries.

Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb offered Sherrod a heartfelt farewell in a team statement.

“Jaylyn Sherrod is a champion in every sense of the word," Kolb said. "She embodies the passion, grit, and relentlessness that define the city of New York.Her rise from undrafted free agent to WNBA champion is one of the most remarkable stories I’ve had the good fortune to witness, a testament to perseverance, and a powerful reminder to always push the boundaries and to never give up."

"Jaylyn, you’ve left New York better than you found it, and your mark here is everlasting. Once a Liberty, always a Liberty. Go be great, Champ!”

Despite being viewed as undersized, Sherrod stole the show during the 2024 preseason. She was not named to 2024's opening night roster but later returned at mid-summer on a series of seven-day contracts. She earned a deal through the end of the season shortly before the Liberty embarked on their playoff run, one that produced the first championship in franchise history.

In two seasons with the Liberty, Sherrod averaged 1.5 points on just over 38 percent from the field while posting and 84.9 defensive rating in 18 appearances this season. Sherrod perhaps saw her departure looming, as she reposted her X (then-Twitter) offering from the night she went undrafted shortly after she did not play in the Liberty's Wednesday loss to Minnesota in the face of numerous seafoam injuries.

Sherrod's release comes as New York prepares to welcome in Emma Meesseman, who is currently obtaining a work visa as she arrives from Belgium. Per Rachel Galligan of Winsidr, Meesseman has reported to New York and could make her debut as soon as Friday night, when the Liberty faces the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville (7:30 p.m. ET, Ion).

